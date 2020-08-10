NV Energy, Water District to resume disconnecting some customers in September

Customers who aren’t paying, have a past-due balance and have not indicated they are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 will have their power disconnected starting in September.

NV Energy and the Las Vegas Valley Water District said it will resume disconnecting some customers in September.

Customers who aren’t paying, have a past-due balance and have not indicated they are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 will have their power disconnected starting in September, NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht told the Review-Journal.

At the onset of the pandemic, utility companies have said it would temporarily suspend nonpayment disconnections and waive late fees.

Gov. Steve Sisolak praised the state’s utilities in mid-March, saying they “have committed to maintaining all services regardless of a resident’s ability to pay. That is exactly the kind of commitment that will help sustain our residents as we weather this crisis.”

NV Energy’s “collection activities” for all other customers are scheduled to resume in October.

“In October, customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and have a past due balance, will be subject to disconnection and would receive appropriate noticing. We want to work with them, and ask them to please call us,” said Schuricht.

Another utility, the Las Vegas Valley Water District, will also “resume normal billing collections and processes for past due accounts beginning Sept. 1,” said spokesman Bronson Mack.

Customers on one of NV Energy’s flexible payment programs, such as Equal Pay or FlexPay, will not be disconnected. Mack said customers working with LVVWD to set up payment arrangements will be able to keep their services on “keep their account in good standing.”

Southwest Gas, however, will continue its moratorium on service shutoffs.

“We know many of our customers are facing difficult times during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Southwest Gas spokeswoman Amy Washburn. “As a result, we will maintain our moratorium on natural gas disconnections until further notice.”

