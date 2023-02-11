52°F
Energy

Pipeline to be fixed within hours, Nye County says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2023 - 11:01 am
 
Updated February 11, 2023 - 11:09 am
Customers fuel up at the Maverick gas station on East Tropical Parkway on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 ...
Customers fuel up at the Maverick gas station on East Tropical Parkway on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A tanker drives into a fueling complex off of North Sloan Lane on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las ...
A tanker drives into a fueling complex off of North Sloan Lane on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Customers fuel up at the Rebel gas station on North Buffalo Drive on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in ...
Customers fuel up at the Rebel gas station on North Buffalo Drive on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Kinder Morgan energy company shut down its 566-mile CALNEV pipeline to investigate a release in its station in Watson, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pipeline near Los Angeles that supplies gasoline and diesel fuel to Southern Nevada but shut down due to a leak on Friday should be operational within hours, according to officials in Nye County.

“The pipeline leak has been located and systems are now coming back online,” Nye County spokesman Arnold M. Knightly said in a statement. “Fuel should be flowing in the next few hours.”

The CALNEV pipeline, operated by Houston-based Kinder Morgan, that delivers gas and diesel fuel from refineries in Los Angeles to Las Vegas, has been shut since the leak was detected Friday.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

