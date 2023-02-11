Pipeline to be fixed within hours, Nye County says
A pipeline that supplies gasoline and diesel fuel to Southern Nevada should be operational within hours, according to officials in Nye County.
“The pipeline leak has been located and systems are now coming back online,” Nye County spokesman Arnold M. Knightly said in a statement. “Fuel should be flowing in the next few hours.”
The CALNEV pipeline, operated by Houston-based Kinder Morgan, that delivers gas and diesel fuel from refineries in Los Angeles to Las Vegas, has been shut since the leak was detected Friday.
