PUC approves Station Casinos, Fulcrum to leave NV Energy

The Nevada Public Utilities Commission approved Station Casinos’ and Fulcrum Sierra BioFuels’ requests to leave NV Energy at a meeting Wednesday morning.

The casino floor inside the expansion area of the Palace Station in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

These are the latest in a growing list of companies that have left NV Energy to purchase energy from a new provider. Large companies including Barrick Gold Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., MGM Resorts International and Switch have left the monopoly in recent years, starting with Barrick in 2005.

Station Casinos and Fulcrum both filed to exit NV Energy in June. The PUC’s approval comes one week before Tuesday’s election, during which voters will decide on Question 3, a ballot measure that would restructure Nevada’s energy market and allow providers outside of NV Energy to sell electricity.

Fulcrum plans to power a biorefinery that is currently under construction in Storey County, according to documents submitted to the PUC. Spokespeople for the PUC, Fulcrum and Station Casinos did not immediately respond for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

