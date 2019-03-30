MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Energy

PUC says it should regulate Switch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2019 - 6:02 pm
 

Las Vegas data center company Switch does more than just house data centers; the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada argues it also acts as a public utility.

If Switch is determined to be operating as a utility, the company would be regulated by the PUC. Much like NV Energy and Southwest Gas Corp., Switch would be subject to investigations and rulemaking and would have to receive approval before any rate changes. 

A statement from Switch to the Review-Journal said the company believes the PUC staff “is incorrectly trying to apply 19th century monopoly regulation to one of the most competitive industries in the 21st century.”

The commission said in filings that Switch is re-selling electricity at a marked-up price,and believes the company’s customers deserve protection through a regulatory agency.

Switch pushed back against the PUC’s position in a statement to the Review-Journal Friday but did not address its pricing.

Power rates

Switch was founded in 2000, and has data centers in Las Vegas, Reno and Grand Rapids, Michigan. It is also constructing a campus in Atlanta, Georgia, slated to open later this year. Clients include Amazon, Zappos, Marvel and more.

On March 22, the PUC staff filed a petition that questioned whether Switch operates as a public utility as defined by state law. The question was spurred when the commission found Switch was charging Southwest Gas $.09 per kilowatt-hour for power consumption and $.06 per kilowatt-hour for cooling equipment during a review of Southwest Gas records.

According to the commission, Switch is acting as a public utility by using its facilities to deliver electricity to its customers to consume power and cool equipment and charging “at a rate that is based on their consumption.”

Documents from the PUC filing show Switch’s power rates are included as recurring monthly charges. The cost of electricity is not included in the rent cost.

“Switch is delivering electricity to its customers and charging customers for the consumption of such electricity, often at a marked-up price,” according to commission staff.

Staff said Switch appears to be charging its customers for electricity at a rate higher than what it pays to obtain, and above the rate NV Energy charges its commercial customers.

“Switch’s customers are not being protected as intended by the Legislature with respect to the rates they are being charged,” the filing reads. “It is the staff’s understanding and belief that Switch is making a profit off of the electricity that it is re-selling its customers.”

Switch’s statement called the PUC petition “anti-consumer action,” and said no other state treats a data center as a public utility.

“Switch is operating in the same manner today as it was in 2016 when the PUC approved Switch’s (departure) from NV Energy,” Switch said in its statement.

A spokesperson for the PUC said the commission does not comment on ongoing proceedings.

Lack of oversight

In 2016, the Public Utilities Commission approved Switch’s request to leave NV Energy and obtain power from an alternative provider, Morgan Stanley. Switch is one of six companies that have officially left NV Energy since 2005.

The statement from Switch said its use of renewable energy has promoted “economic diversification statewide” through investments in the state, and argued the PUC’s actions “will halt the massive economic development efforts that are currently taking place in Nevada and keep businesses and Nevadans trapped in the same old way of doing things.”

The PUC filings said it has a duty to supervise and regulate utilities for the public interest, and said Switch’s services don’t operate under any rules or regulations that would provide protection to customers. The PUC doesn’t regulate the company because it left NV Energy, and Morgan Stanley, Switch’s alternative provider, doesn’t count the company’s customers as its own.

Kevin O’Donnell, a financial analyst with North Carolina-based Nova Energy Consultants, said if the PUC decides that Switch is operating as a public utility, the business would not necessarily be harmed.

The easiest way for Switch to avoid PUC regulation would be to reorganize its cost structure, O’Donnell said. 

“They could’ve avoided it to begin with if they had figured out cost on an annual basis and just built it into a monthly fee,” he said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Business Videos
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA/Boring Company Press Conference
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to develop and operate an autonomous people mover system for the Las Vegas Convention Center District.
International Pizza Expo includes green and gluten free
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included companies focused on vegan and gluten free, and plant-based pizza boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo kicks off in Las Vegas
The first day of the International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center is everything Pizza. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
T-Mobile program aids guests with sensory needs
A program at T-Mobile Arena is designed to provide a more sensory friendly experience for guests.
Photo Booth Expo
Danielle May talks about how Simple Booth transformed her Volkswagen bus into a business.
Nevada Gaming Commission's highest fines
The highest fines assessed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, according to commission Chairman Tony Alamo: 1) Wynn Resorts Ltd., $20 million, 2019 2) CG Technology (then known as Cantor G&W Holdings), $5.5 million, 2014 3) The Mirage, $5 million ($3 million fine, $2 million compensatory payment), 2003 4) Stardust, $3 million, 1985 5) Santa Fe Station, $2.2 million ($1.5 million fine, $700,000 compensatory payment), 2005 6) Las Vegas Sands, $2 million, 2016 7) CG Technology, $1.75 million, 2018 8) CG Technology, $1.5 million (also $25,000 in escrow for underpaid patrons), 2016 9) Caesars Entertainment, $1.5 million, 2015 10) Imperial Palace, $1.5 million, 1989 11) Peppermill Casinos, $1 million, 2014
Tiny Pipe Home vs Shipping Crate
A Tiny pipe home was displayed at the International Builders Show this week in Las Vegas.
Auto repair shortage affects Las Vegas
The auto repair industry is facing a national shortage of workers.
Franchising industry booming
Experts say Las Vegas is a hotbed for the franchise industry.
Africa Love owner talks about his store in Las Vegas
Mara Diakhate, owner of Africa Love, gift and decor store, talks about his store in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Town Square developer Jim Stuart building again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ real estate bubble took developers on a wild ride, something Jim Stuart knows all too well. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Salon opens at Veterans Village
T.H.E. Salon, owned by Nicole Christie, celebrated their opening at the Veterans Village with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day. About 1.2 million Nevadans are expected to celebrate this year, a 5 percent drop from 2018. A growing number of people consider Valentine’s Day over-commercialized. Others weren’t interested in the holiday or had nobody to celebrate with. But spending is expected to rise. Those who do celebrate are buying for more people. The average American is expected to spend about $162 this year for Valentine’s Day, a 57 percent jump from a decade prior. Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at NRF
Foreclosures of mansions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was ground zero for America's foreclosure crisis after the housing bubble burst. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Helfenbein talks about the impact of tariffs on the clothing industry
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Air flight attendants learn how to handle a water landing
Field instructor Ashleigh Markel talks about training prospective flight attendants for Allegiant Air getting live training with a raft for a water landing at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex in Henderson on Monday. (John Hornberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing