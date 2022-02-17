64°F
Southwest Gas proposes rate hike for Nevadans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 3:23 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2022 - 3:52 pm
This Aug. 17, 2018, file photo shows a Southwest Gas truck in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southwest Gas Corp. wants to raise its rates, and the public is invited to share their thoughts about the increase.

The gas company is proposing a rate increase on the average single-family home’s monthly gas bill by 46 cents for Southern Nevadans and 99 cents for Northern Nevadans. The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada will take public comments on the proposal at 6 p.m.

The rate increase would come as part of Southwest Gas’ annual rate adjustment application to the commission. The application includes rate changes covering gas acquisition costs, interest, unrecovered gas expenses, conservation and energy efficiency and renewable energy. Also included in the application are rate changes associated with a Mesquite infrastructure expansion and industrial and large commercial customers.

Residents can attend the hearing at 9075 W. Diablo Dr., Suite 250, in Las Vegas or 1150 E. William St. in Carson City.

Speakers will be limited to five minutes. Written comments can be submitted online through the commission’s website, in-person or by mail. Members of the public can also call in via teleconference at 1-844-621-3956 with the access code 2598-098-5231.

The commission may approve, decrease or increase the proposed rates as it sees fit to ensure their fairness.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

