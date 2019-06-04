Station Casinos is staying with NV Energy

The list of companies staying with NV Energy is growing.

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Seven months after getting the go-ahead to leave NV Energy, Station Casinos has announced it will stay with the utility.

The gaming company and NV Energy announced Tuesday that they reached an agreement on fully bundled electricity service, and Station Casinos will withdraw its application to leave NV Energy. The Nevada Public Utilities Commission had given the company approval in October to use an alternative power provider.

Six companies have departed the utility since 2016 to pursue more renewable options and cheaper rates, but Tuesday’s announcement follows other recent NV Energy agreements to keep large commercial customers.

The Cosmopolitan, South Point, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Golden Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands Corp. also have announced agreements with NV Energy. In April, two properties in Northern Nevada — Atlantis Casino Resort and the Grand Sierra Resort — also said they’d remain with NV Energy.

Station Casinos has been an NV Energy customer since 1976. Station Casinos Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Cootey said their long-term relationship and their shared commitment to Southern Nevada were important factors in the decision.

“That, combined with NV Energy’s commitment to meet our evolving energy requirements in a price-effective way, created a partnership that is truly valuable and one that we want to continue in the future,” Cootey said in a joint statement.

NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon said the utility appreciates the opportunity keep Station Casinos as a customer.

“NV Energy has been with Station Casinos as they grew into the premier gaming and entertainment company they are today, and we look forward to supporting them with the energy products and services they need to continue to expand their business,” Cannon said in the statement.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.