Energy

Summer bills going up for Southwest Gas; residential rates rising 25-27%

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 9:51 am
 
Southwest Gas is hiking the bills of residential customers in Northern and Southern Nevada this ...
Southwest Gas is hiking the bills of residential customers in Northern and Southern Nevada this summer. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southwest Gas is increasing its rates again going into the summer months, hiking the bills of residential customers in Southern Nevada as much as 27 percent.

The rate increase, which has already been approved by the Public Utilities Commission, will happen for both its Northern and Southern Nevada customers. The rate adjustments for Southern Nevada will increase Southwest Gas’s revenue by $238.8 million or 29.5 percent and its adjustments for Northern Nevada will increase its revenue by $44.8 million or 22.7 percent.

This marks the fourth consecutive quarter that Southwest Gas has increased its rates. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Southern Nevada impact

— Single-family residential customers can expect their rates to go up by 27.4 percent, which will increase the average monthly bill by $22.30.

— Multi-family residential customers will see their rates to go up by 25.2 percent, increasing the average monthly bill by $11.60.

Northern Nevada impact

— Single-family residential customers can expect their rates to go up by 21.4 percent, raising the average monthly bill by $26.35.

— Multi-family residential customers will see their rates to go up by 20.6 percent, which will boost the average monthly bill by $19.40.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com.Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

