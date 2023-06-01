Summer bills going up for Southwest Gas; residential rates rising 25-27%

Southwest Gas has filed its summer rate adjustment and will increase its rates by 25 to 27 percent for residential customers in Southern Nevada.

Southwest Gas is increasing its rates again going into the summer months, hiking the bills of residential customers in Southern Nevada as much as 27 percent.

The rate increase, which has already been approved by the Public Utilities Commission, will happen for both its Northern and Southern Nevada customers. The rate adjustments for Southern Nevada will increase Southwest Gas’s revenue by $238.8 million or 29.5 percent and its adjustments for Northern Nevada will increase its revenue by $44.8 million or 22.7 percent.

This marks the fourth consecutive quarter that Southwest Gas has increased its rates. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Southern Nevada impact

— Single-family residential customers can expect their rates to go up by 27.4 percent, which will increase the average monthly bill by $22.30.

— Multi-family residential customers will see their rates to go up by 25.2 percent, increasing the average monthly bill by $11.60.

Northern Nevada impact

— Single-family residential customers can expect their rates to go up by 21.4 percent, raising the average monthly bill by $26.35.

— Multi-family residential customers will see their rates to go up by 20.6 percent, which will boost the average monthly bill by $19.40.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com.Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.