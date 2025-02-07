Trump spending review spares $156M Nevada ‘Solar for All’ program

The Department of Government Efficiency and the Trump administration have unfrozen the $156 million grant associated with Nevada’s solar initiative.

Kirsten Stasio, CEO of the nonprofit Nevada Clean Energy Fund, addresses the crowd at a news conference at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas on July 15, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Following the flurry of confusion surrounding President Donald Trump’s executive orders, one Nevada program aimed at getting more solar panels on homes and businesses emerged unscathed.

Nevada’s Solar for All program, fueled by a $156 million grant awarded to the nonprofit Nevada Clean Energy Fund, may have been in peril. Because it relied on unspent money appropriated under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, it was under review by the new presidential administration, as are any energy grants, loans and contracts related to the law.

The state’s $7.7 million grant to deploy 25 electric school buses and $20 million Community Change grant for water infrastructure on the Walker River Paiute reservation remain frozen, according to the nonprofit.

Democratic members of the Silver State’s congressional delegation, including Reps. Susie Lee and Dina Titus and Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, released statements in support of the solar program’s continued funding.

“Looks like our public pressure has the Trump Admin walking back their illegal cash grab,” Lee said in a Friday statement. “These investments should remain available because they were signed into law to help lower energy costs for Nevadans. Working families shouldn’t suffer so billionaires can get a tax break.”

Applications to resume

The program, for which the Nevada Legislature appropriated $1 million in 2023, began accepting applications in December.

Officials expect the money to bankroll about 125 multifamily affordable housing and community solar projects across Nevada, lowering energy costs by at least 20 percent for more than 20,000 low-income households by 2029. Demand is expected to create nearly 1,000 jobs.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment on Friday. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said in briefings that federal spending reviews are a response to overspending by the Biden administration and are meant to curb “the inflation crisis.”

The Nevada Clean Energy Fund, the nonprofit tasked with administering the money, confirmed that it regained access to the full grant on Friday.

“NCEF will continue to press for the protection of legally obligated Solar for All funds, in addition to the unfreezing of other federal funds,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Restoring access to these funds will allow us to further reduce energy costs for hardworking families, communities, and schools statewide, driving economic growth and prosperity across Nevada.”

To indicate interest in the program, Nevadans can find information at nevadacef.org/solar-for-all.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.