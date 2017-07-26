ad-fullscreen
Energy

Winners chosen in $10k NV Energy contest

By Sean Whaley Review-Journal Capital Bureau
July 26, 2017 - 3:57 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The votes are in, and the winners of the first NV Energy Foundation $20,000 Power of Good Giveaway are the Positively Arts Foundation from Southern Nevada and the Fernley High School Music Boosters. Each organization will receive $10,000.

The winners were announced Wednesday after 12 days of voting and nearly 100,000 votes cast. Nearly 150 nonprofits with youth-oriented programs participated in the contest, which allowed supporters to cast votes each day for their favorites.

“We really wanted to do something different in our communities, and this was a unique opportunity to celebrate the good work of Nevada’s nonprofits, and direct a portion of our annual giving to the causes those in our communities care about the most,” said NV Energy Vice President Mary Simmons, who also serves as NV Energy Foundation Secretary.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

