Entrepreneur to transform Las Vegas Strip hotel

Lisa Vanderpump announced she will transform The Cromwell, a standalone boutique hotel on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, into The Vanderpump Hotel in early 2026. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lisa Vanderpump announced she will transform The Cromwell, a standalone boutique hotel on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, into The Vanderpump Hotel in early 2026. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2025 - 9:28 am
 
Updated March 12, 2025 - 9:31 am

Lisa Vanderpump is growing her business empire.

The Cromwell, a standalone boutique hotel on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, will undergo a complete renovation and transition into a first-of-its-kind destination, The Vanderpump Hotel, early next year, Caesars Entertainment announced Tuesday in a news release.

“I am thrilled to once again be partnering with Caesars Entertainment, this time to venture into the hotel business,” Vanderpump said in the release. “What an extraordinary opportunity to develop this iconic location into something unique, playful and upscale.

“Hospitality has always been our passion, and our mission is to create something sumptuous with a unique atmosphere. Our successful history has always been based on the individuality of the location.”

The Vanderpump Hotel marks her first foray into hotels and follows the success of her many ventures in wine, spirits and restaurants and lounges, including Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, WOLF by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe and, most recently, Pinky’s by Vanderpump at Flamingo Las Vegas.

“We’ve had a phenomenal partnership with Lisa, developing three very successful restaurants in Las Vegas,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. “Now we get to take Lisa’s vision and expertise to the next level – infusing her talent and creativity into an entire hotel at the most incredible location on the Las Vegas Strip. Nowhere else in the world can guests experience The Vanderpump Hotel, and we couldn’t be more proud to debut it.”

The Cromwell will continue to operate during its transformation to The Vanderpump Hotel.

