Bringing Voodoo to the Las Vegas beer scene, new brewery to open

Owner Alison Wainwright prepares for the opening of Voodoo Brewing in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The brewery and full bar opens this weekend, and Wainwright plans to open two more in the Vegas valley in the coming years. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A wooden barrel of beer at Voodoo Brewing in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The brewery and full bar opens this weekend, and the owner of this location plans to open two more in the Vegas valley in the coming years. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Owner Alison Wainwright speaks to the Review-Journal at Voodoo Brewing in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The brewery and full bar opens this weekend, and Wainwright plans to open two more in the Vegas valley in the coming years. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Merch for Voodoo Brewing in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The brewery and full bar opens this weekend, and the owner of this location plans to open two more in the Vegas valley in the coming years. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A new beer bar is opening in the Arts District — tucked away from the main street and that’s just the way the owner wants it.

“I like that it’s hidden, it makes it feel like a secret hideaway,” Alison Wainwright, owner of the Las Vegas Voodoo Brewing Co. location, said.

Voodoo Brewing is hosting its grand opening Saturday and those interested in finding it should look for the neon sign highlighting the Arts District’s newest bar, which is tucked away behind some other retail buildings on Commerce Street between South West Imperial Avenue and West Utah Avenue.

This will be the first Las Vegas location for Voodoo Brewing, a national craft beer company that is opening franchise spots across the country. The Las Vegas location won’t brew any of its own beer and will get beer shipped from Voodoo Brewing’s main brewing operation in Pennsylvania, Wainwright said.

She said she hopes the national brand can offer another unique offering to the Arts District’s brewing scene.

“Voodoo Brewery does have a very unique beer selection, using the top quality ingredient,” Wainwright said. “They’re very specific about the product, and about the process of brewing the beer. … A lot of thought is put into it.”

Although beer is what is front and center for Voodoo Brewing with 12 taps at its new location, there will also be seltzers and cocktails served as well as some light food options.

Voodoo Brewing is designed to feel like a beer garden with plenty of outdoor space, Wainwright said. The space is about 5,000 square feet, with only 1,000 of that indoors. The outdoor space has a small stage that can be used for community events including live music performances, she said.

This won’t be the only Voodoo Brewing location in the area as Wainwright — who also owns Las Vegas Mannequins, a mannequin and equipment rental company — plans to open two more in the valley. The next will be in Summerlin, she said, and will be larger with a full kitchen. A location for the third and the timeline for opening of the new locations hasn’t been determined yet.

Wainwright said she’s been focusing on the sucessful launch of the Arts District brewery, which has taken about three years to come together. She said there was never any doubt the Arts District would be the site of her first one. She wanted the brewery to have murals and other bright decorations that can match the aesthetic of the area.

“I felt like there’s no other place to open here, it fits so well with the Arts District,” Wainwright said. “Before I knew anyone (in the Arts District) there was just no doubt this was going to the first location.”

Wainwright said the Arts District community has been very supportive of Voodoo Brewing starting operations even with several other breweries already in the area.

“I don’t feel like there’s too many because I think everybody has their own unique product,” she said. “And I feel like we work together, it’s not a competition, it’s a community.”

Voodoo Brewing already has one location in Nevada in Reno, according to the company’s website.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.