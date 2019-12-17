Downtown coworking space in Las Vegas grows to 10 companies

The downtown coworking space created by the City of Las Vegas, dubbed International Innovation Center @ Vegas, announced four new tenants on Monday.

Ebonique Diaz with Terbine helps demonstrate a Google Earth virtual reality system to Lynn Smith with the City of Las Vegas during the International Innovation Center @ Vegas grand opening event on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Terbine is one of the companies working on smart technologies that align with city priorities within the International Innovation Center @ Vegas hosting a grand opening event on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The downtown coworking space created by the City of Las Vegas, dubbed International Innovation Center @ Vegas, announced four new tenants on Monday, bringing the total number of companies to 10.

The companies include AiRGUS, an AI-based software firm that monitors camera surveillance equipment; Encryptics, a data security company; TerraNet, an internet service provider in Lebanon; and Pam, an Australian startup whose cloud-based platform is used for managing signs like smart digital signage.

The new firms join existing tenants such as nonprofit StartupNV and Terbine.

Located at 33 S. 4th St., the coworking space was established for tech companies developing smart technologies that align with the city’s initiatives. The firms have an opportunity to work with the City of Las Vegas to pilot their technology and if successful, the city may consider their technology for deployment.

The center officially opened in September though some firms such as Terbine moved into the space earlier this year.

