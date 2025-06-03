Henderson fitness entrepreneurs open upscale gym

A new 24-hour gym that emphasizes privacy, professionalism and performance is now open in Henderson.

How Las Vegas mother, 3-time business owner Jen Taler balances it all

A new 24-hour gym, aimed at professionals, is now open in Henderson. Local fitness entrepreneurs Jeannette and Josh Catalono have spent 20 years in the fitness industry, 7 of those operating a successful personal training facility.

Now, the husband-and-wife team is expanding.

Refined offers members a gated environment that emphasizes privacy, professionalism and performance.

The owners say it’s their clients who drive them to provide the elevated services.

“We’ve listened to that feedback and added services and amenities that clients have told us they are missing at other gyms in the valley. And it’s a dream that I get to do this with my husband, Josh,” said Jeannette Catalono.

Refined is tailored to professionals seeking a focused, upscale workout space. Amenities and features include 24/7 secure access, certified personal trainers, the latest Life Fitness, cardio and strength machines, a no-recording policy and a like-minded member community.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday with Henderson city leaders and community members. Refined is located at 3019 St. Rose Parkway near Eastern, next to St. Rose Dominican Hospital and is open 24 hours a day.