Las Vegas ranks No. 1 for average salary in this mode of work, study says

According to Fiverr’s Freelance Economic Impact Report, Las Vegas was No. 1 in the country fo ...
According to Fiverr’s Freelance Economic Impact Report, Las Vegas was No. 1 in the country for highest average incomes for freelancers and independent contractors in 2024. (Getty Images)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2025 - 12:16 pm
 

Las Vegas is the highest-earning city for freelancers, according to a study.

According to Fiverr’s Freelance Economic Impact Report, Las Vegas was No. 1 in the country for highest average income for freelancers and independent contractors in 2024.

The average income in Las Vegas was $62,083 for freelancers and independent contractors, which is 34 percent above the national average of $46,254, according to the study. The second and third highest average incomes were Nashville and Los Angeles, respectively.

Independent contractors in Las Vegas who provided technical services — architecture, computers, data processing, engineering, computer and IT — also made the highest average salary in the country at $84,795.

Las Vegas was also named one of the fastest-growing freelance markets, ranking fifth overall, with double-digit growth in revenues from 2019 to 2014. Furthermore, the city has seen a 22 percent increase in freelancing population since 2019.

Additionally, the city was designated by Fiverr as a “Creative Destination,” alongside Los Angeles and Nashville, being a “magnet” for creatives.

Fiverr is an online marketplace which serves in connecting freelancers with prospective clients. For the study, Fiverr partnered with Illuminas, analyzing annual U.S. Census Bureau Nonemployer Statistics data from 2013 to 2023.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X .

