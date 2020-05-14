Las Vegas shop excluded under Phase One; entrepreneur ‘toughing it out’

Entrepreneur Megan Linney had hoped to open her upscale skin care boutique in downtown Las Vegas in April. Then, the pandemic hit and related closures scuttled those plans. Today, she still can’t open her doors.

Megan Linney sweeps up the side walk in front of her downtown Las Vegas skin care salon, The Layer Lounge, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Linney is stuck in no man's land regarding opening of her salon due to confusion over Gov. Sisolak's reopening order. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Megan Linney opens the curtain of her downtown Las Vegas skin care salon, The Layer Lounge, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Linney is stuck in no man's land regarding opening of her salon due to confusion over Gov. Sisolak's reopening order. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Megan Linney poses for a photo with her dog, Bowie, at her downtown Las Vegas skin care salon, The Layer Lounge, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Linney is stuck in no man's land regarding opening of her salon due to confusion over Gov. Sisolak's reopening order. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The licensed esthetician rented commercial space at 1104 S. Third St. in February, remodeled it, and filled it with new furniture and equipment. She spent her life savings readying for a grand opening of the business, The Layer Lounge, in the first week of April.

Then, the pandemic hit.

“We got the news on March 17, so we haven’t opened yet,” Linney said. “It’s been pretty brutal.”

Now, Linney said she still can’t open despite Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase 1 reopening order for businesses issued on Thursday. When Linney read the fine print of the order, she found out that esthetics (skin care) businesses were prevented from opening by the governor in Phase 1 but barber shops and salons — many of which provide similar services as she does — were allowed to reopen.

“It turns out esthetics are not allowed to reopen with the rest of our industry,” she said. “It’s been really unclear. Even the state board staff, they didn’t have answers for me. They were really lovely and supportive and encouraging, but they were equally confused. It appears there was just a miscommunication between the state government and the state board.”

Linney said the governor’s office needs to clarify why it ordered esthetics businesses to remain closed while allowing similar businesses to reopen.

“If cosmetologists can do all of these things why wouldn’t the esthetics technicians be able to reopen?” she said.

An attempt to obtain a comment from Sisolak’s office Wednesday was unsuccessful.

Adam Higginbotham, deputy executive director of the Board of Cosmetology, said esthetics business are to remain closed under the governor’s order. Shortly after the reopening order was issued, the board reached out to the governor’s office on the issue and they are awaiting further direction.

“Our understanding is they are excluded from Phase 1,” Higginbotham said.

Linney said she’s going to tough it out and wait for the next phase of the reopening, but she said if salons are allowed to open and offer skin care services, her business should be allowed to open too. She has extensive safety protocols in place, including the wearing of masks and constant cleaning at the business.

“We are just dying to open so we can get people in, start seeing clients who are longing to get in,” Linney said. “Until Sisolak says go, I’m just hanging out.”

