More ‘craft beer energy’ coming to downtown’s Brewery Row

The Las Vegas Brewing Company is preparing to open a taproom in the Arts District. It will be the second location for the company.

A rendering of the Las Vegas Brewing Company's Arts District location, which is set to open in 2024. (Las Vegas Brewing Company)

Las Vegas’ Brewery Row is set to get bigger in 2024 as a craft brewery is adding a second location in the area that overlaps with the Arts District.

Las Vegas Brewing Company recently received approval from the city of Las Vegas to open a taproom at the intersection of Third Street and Colorado Avenue. The taproom will have 24 beer taps, a full bar and serve food, said Kyle Dolder, co-owner of the Las Vegas Brewing Company.

This will be the second location for Las Vegas Brewing Company; its first opened in March 2022 at the site of Tenaya Creek Brewery’s first location. The spot was most recently a PT’S Tavern and is across the street from MountainView Hospital in northwest Las Vegas.

This new location won’t have beer brewed on site, Dolder said, but will be a way to expand the company’s customer base and be near other breweries in the area.

“Our current location is 15 minutes northwest of here, it’s nice to have a counterbalance to more of a local scene and residents versus grabbing tourists,” Dolder said.

Work is being done to build out the location now, and Dolder said the goal is to be operational by January 2024 to take advantage of the crowds from big conventions such as CES and World of Concrete. But he did acknowledge that may be an optimistic timeline.

“We are moving as fast as we can,” he said.

A passion for craft beer

Dolder and his wife Jamie Bullock-Dolder share a passion for craft beer and they decided to open their brewery after realizing the city didn’t have a namesake craft brewery. They also wanted to start a brewery to highlight Las Vegas and its history.

But the couple didn’t have a background in the restaurant and brewery industry — they met while working in medical device sales. They enlisted Amanda Koeller as head brewer for the new operation. She previously brewed beer at Big Dog’s Brewing Company.

Dolder said he wants Las Vegas Brewing Company to be known for beer that appeals to a wide audience as well as its food options.

“We focus on brewing beer that are classic styles that speak to the masses,” Dolder said. “In addition to that, we really kind of stuck a flag on having excellent food up at our current location, not just bar fare, not just some drop in the fryer, something that was more of a scratch based kitchen and unique offerings, interesting combinations.”

Currently, the Las Vegas Brewing Company offers classic beer options such as IPAs, pale ales and stouts. It also has some unique food options such as a pimento cheese fried chicken sandwich and beer battered mushrooms.

‘Craft beer energy’

Dolder said the new location on Third Street was chosen in part because it can accommodate 24 tap lines — five more than it current spot. It’s large patio space of 1,300 square feet faces east which means it’s covered in shade in the afternoon. And he said the site was appealing for its proximity to other breweries that are part of Las Vegas’ Brewery Row — an area that already has several craft beer focused businesses, including Able Baker Brewery Co. and The Silver Stamp taproom.

“Our real motivation to be here is to be around the craft beer energy and where the city supports the craft breweries and the craft beer experiences,” Dolder said.

The city provides incentives for breweries to locate there, including road signage to promote the area and waivers of certain application fees for alcohol-related businesses. Even with several other breweries within walking distance of the new location, Dolder said he isn’t concerned the area is oversaturated and he views this concentration of breweries as a positive.

“The city is now wrapping its arms around the understanding that the craft beer culture, breweries and the environment they create really help improve the pedestrian-friendly vibe that they’re trying to do here in the Arts District,” Dolder said.

Further growth

Dolder said there’s already plans to continue growing Las Vegas Brewing Company.

Once operations stabilize at the Arts District taproom, he said they will look at opening a larger production brewery in the next few years. Other growth will depend on how popular the brewery and taproom become.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.