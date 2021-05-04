86°F
Entrepreneurs

Nevada companies to compete for funding at StartUpNV event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2021 - 1:19 pm
 
AngelNV investors will invest at least $200,000 in one of six companies that have been chosen as finalists at a event on May 8 at Las Vegas City Hall. (AngelNV)

Six Nevada companies will compete for at least $200,000 in funding on Saturday in an event styled after the popular ABC TV-series “Shark Tank.”

The event will be held at Las Vegas City Hall at 1 p.m. Saturday and is hosted by StartUpNV, a nonprofit business incubator and accelerator for Nevada startups. The six startups will each pitch a product to a group of investors from AngelNV with the winner being announced at the end of the event.

The competing companies are RIOT Wireless, Deck of Dice Gaming, SafeArbor, Freedom Brands, Nevaka and Outlaw Soaps.

Tickets for the event can be found at www.angelnv.com.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

