Pitch competition for entrepreneurs with $1M prize pool coming to Las Vegas

An e-commerce website is bringing a pitch competition to Las Vegas, with a $1 million prize pool.

Alibaba, a business-to-business e-commerce platform, announced Tuesday it will hold one of its finalist events in Las Vegas at the Paris Las Vegas for its CoCreate Pitch 2025 competition. Also announced on Tuesday was Kickstarter being named as the crowdfunding partner.

The global competition awards a $1 million prize pool to multiple entrepreneurs who submit a pitch for their unique product.

The two grand prize winners from each region, U.S. and Europe, will receive $200,000, split evenly between cash and Alibaba.com sourcing credits. Another 20 winners will receive up to $40,000, also split evenly between cash and credits.

To enter, entrepreneurs can submit a 30-60 second video on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #CoCreatePitch and tagging @Alibaba.com_official or submit a detailed application by Aug. 15 for United States entrants, Oct. for 15 for Europe.

Submissions are evaluated based on “innovation, feasibility and market potential,” according to a release. Finalists will be judged by a panel of investors, industry leaders and e-commerce experts.

On Aug. 25, 70 U.S. semifinalists will be chosen and sent to the finals event in Las Vegas on Sept. 4-5. Each finalist will receive a free ticket to the CoCreate event plus two nights of hotel accommodations for one designated pitcher.

European finalists will be announced on Oct. 25, with 30 of them being send to pitch at the finalist event in London on Nov. 14.

Winners will be announced at the event.

The registration deadline for the Las Vegas event is Aug. 15.

