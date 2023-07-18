Several Vegas businesses are some of America’s favorite mom-and-pop shops

Corporate interests and big businesses may dominate on the Strip, but some of the country’s favorite mom-and-pop shops are located in Las Vegas, according to a new survey by Yelp and Entrepreneur.

Owner Andrew Smith, left, presents winner Jordan Jackson with his trophy for winning the third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at The Silver Stamp on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Corporate interests and big businesses may dominate on the Strip, but some of the country’s favorite mom-and-pop shops are located in Las Vegas, according to a new survey by Yelp and Entrepreneur.

Business-reviewing site Yelp announced a first-of-its-kind list recognizing 150 U.S. businesses across 10 categories on Yelp that “best represent what it means to be an independently owned and operated business in 2023,” according to a Tuesday news release. Las Vegas was the most represented city on the list with seven entries.

“From beloved family-run restaurants to quaint Main Street bookstores to reliable neighborhood plumbers and trusted hairstylists, Yelp and Entrepreneur’s inaugural America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shops list reflects the local businesses that Yelp’s users love most,” Yelp small business expert Emily Washcovick said in the release. “Born out of passion and an entrepreneurial spirit, these businesses shape local communities now and into the future through their unique dishes and products, memorable service and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

Yelp created the list by identifying the independently owned-and-operated businesses with no more than four locations in their respective categories. Then the site ranked the businesses by total volume and ratings of reviews on Yelp, the company said. Only one business per state per category was included.

Here’s a closer look at Yelp users’ favorite mom-and-pop shops in Vegas:

The Silver Stamp: A bar known for its cozy, basement vibes and plenty of beer on tap.

Address: 222 E. Imperial Ave.

Plan9piercing: A body piercing specialist located in Revolution Tattoo Parlor.

Address: 2123 Western Ave.

Kintsugi Yoga: A yoga and meditation center in Summerlin with community events that include sound healing, full moon meditations and more.

Address: 2672 N. Buffalo Drive

Rain of Las Vegas: A water softening service that’s been open in Vegas for more than 20 years.

Address: 3448 S. Decatur Blvd.

ITs IZAKAYA: A newly opened Asian fusion restaurant with late-night bites.

Address: 5685 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 101

Lea Lana’s Bananas: A dessert and gift shop specializing in gourmet frozen banana treats.

Address: 7345 S. Rainbow Blvd., #130

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Red Rock Running Company: A sports shoe and apparel store with three locations in the valley.

Addresses:

Centennial Hills: 7930 W. Tropical Parkway, Suite 150

Henderson: 120 S. Green Valley Parkway, #144

Southwest: 7379 S. Rainbow Blvd. #165

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.