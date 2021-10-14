‘Tech Alley’ opening for startups in Downtown Las Vegas

Monthly meetup for local tech community expected to draw over 120 people to the Las Vegas Arts District

A portion of the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas will be turned into “Tech Alley” on Saturday.

The city announced this week it would be hosting its monthly meetup for the startup community, where they can share advice, listen to speakers and network, in a conference-style format. It’s expected to draw more than 120 people.

The event started over the summer to help the city’s more than 1,200 startups with a combined enterprise value of $4 billion, according to a news release.

Tech Alley will be hosted at various venues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Stinko’s Las Vegas at 1029 S. Main St. and Taverna Costera at 1031 S. Main St. Visitors can register at https://www.techalley.org.

