67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Entrepreneurs

‘Tech Alley’ opening for startups in Downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2021 - 5:49 pm
 
A sign for the Arts District is pictured on Main Street during First Friday in the Arts Distric ...
A sign for the Arts District is pictured on Main Street during First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A portion of the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas will be turned into “Tech Alley” on Saturday.

The city announced this week it would be hosting its monthly meetup for the startup community, where they can share advice, listen to speakers and network, in a conference-style format. It’s expected to draw more than 120 people.

The event started over the summer to help the city’s more than 1,200 startups with a combined enterprise value of $4 billion, according to a news release.

Tech Alley will be hosted at various venues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Stinko’s Las Vegas at 1029 S. Main St. and Taverna Costera at 1031 S. Main St. Visitors can register at https://www.techalley.org.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
2
How exactly did Jon Gruden’s emails become public?
How exactly did Jon Gruden’s emails become public?
3
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
4
$120M sale of Strip-front property approved
$120M sale of Strip-front property approved
5
Skeletal remains identified as missing Henderson woman
Skeletal remains identified as missing Henderson woman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST