UNLV alum builds startup web company without any investors

Brady Davis launched CloudSurf, a custom software solutions company, in 2020 to help restaurants during the pandemic.

Las Vegas ranks No. 1 for average salary in this mode of work, study says

No investors? No problem. This Las Vegas tech company has made it work without any big name backers.

Founded in 2020 by Las Vegas local and UNLV alum K. Brady Davis, CloudSurf is a custom software solutions company based in Southern Nevada.

Aimed at eliminating the middleman, clients can go directly to CloudSurf and have websites, portals, apps, among others, created and tailored to their specific needs. Cloudsurf has worked with a myriad of different companies, but mostly small businesses

The company started by making landing pages for QR codes after seeing restaurants go paperless during the COVID-19 pandemic. From there it “snowballed,” according to Davis.

“We are very much led by some guiding principles: innovation, simplicity and scaling,” said Davis.

“Anything that you can dream up, we (CloudSurf) can build it,” he said.

He has created apps and websites for ticketing platforms to rival Ticketmaster to an entire system for small businesses. And, he did it without any investors.

“We’ve been for-profit from the beginning,” said Davis. “I’ve always run CloudSurf as a small business itself, especially because the clients that we have are small businesses.”

Davis prefers it that way. Rather than having to deal with stakeholders and varying interests, he can focus solely on their clients and what they need.

Currently, they have no full-time employees, but rather the workforce consists of “extremely skilled and passionate” software engineer contractors who moonlight from companies like Microsoft, Google and Apple.

“It’s only our work and our product and the payments that we get from happy clients that fuels our growth,” said Davis.

Recently, they launched their newest product Wavesite, which is a website builder, based on this exact principle.

Davis said he had many small business owners come to him expressing their frustrations with other website builders like WordPress and Wix. Wavesite aims to solve that. With websites, businesses either build it themselves and are not satisfied or must pay a lot of money for something they are satisfied with, Davis said.

So, Wavesite, he said, is “five years’ worth of small business needs” built into one platform.

“It’s an app that builds websites,” said Davis. “You can upload whatever photos you want for your company. Make your company profile however you want, claim your name and it gives you a wave.site domain.”

People can use the free or paid version of the app, which is $9.99 or more, depending on the company or person’s needs.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.