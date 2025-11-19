Vegas Chamber launches small business support center

The Vegas Chamber has launched a support center for small businesses, offering resources to the entrepreneur community as part of a strategic initiative.

The new Las Vegas Civic Center and Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Chamber has launched a support center for small businesses, offering resources to the entrepreneur community as part of a strategic initiative.

The new Small Business Resource Center from the Vegas Chamber aims to support small businesses and “strengthen Southern Nevada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” according to a news release. The center is at the Vegas Chamber office in the Las Vegas Civic Center at 70 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 200.

The center is open to chamber members and the broader business community. Entrepreneurs can schedule a visit or learn more at VegasChamber.com.

“The Small Business Resource Center reflects the Vegas Chamber’s mission to cultivate growth and prosperity in Nevada,” said President and CEO of the Vegas Chamber Mary Beth Sewald in a statement. “By equipping small businesses with resources and expertise, we’re not just helping them thrive, the Vegas Chamber is strengthening the entire regional economy.”

The center is a “concierge-style hub,” offering support, tools and connections for small businesses from “launch to expansion.” At the center, business owners can access one-on-one business advising and guidance; workforce development resources, like hiring assistance; educational and training programming; grant program navigation; and connect with resource partners.

Organizations including EmployNV Business Hub, Nevada Small Business Development Center, Small Business Administration, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, SCORE Las Vegas, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Vegas PBS have all collaborated with the chamber to offer support for the center.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.