Wednesday conference to share resources for Nevada businesses

Resources for small business owners will be discussed at a free conference on Wednesday.

Panelists will discuss business registration and licensing, taxation, outreach, bank and alternative business loans, and more.

Presented by the local branch of the Score business mentor organization and sponsored by the Review-Journal and Mutual of Omaha Bank, the “Doing Business in Nevada” conference will feature panels of experts who will answer questions from the audience.

The conference is at the Clark County Commission Chambers, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Register at admin1.omb10.com/2018.

