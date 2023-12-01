40°F
Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 6:02 am
 
Gabriel Bennett, left, and Dylan Zaudke carry a customer's tree to their vehicle at Rudolph's Christmas Tress on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Trees are lined up for better viewing on the lot at Rudolph's Christmas Tress on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vanessa McDonough, from left, holding son Charlie, 1, looks to their tree selection with son Calvin, 4, and husband Travis as Dylan Zaudke empties out the stand water for carrying at Rudolph's Christmas Tress on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Travis McDonough, from left, with son Calvin, 4, wife Vanessa and son Charlie, 1, wander the lot as Dylan Zaudke and Gabriel Bennett carry out another purchase at Rudolph's Christmas Tress on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the calendar turns from November to December, the final decorating push for the holiday season is underway.

The centerpiece of most home decorations for the holiday season is the Christmas tree, below is a list of many locations in the Las Vegas Valley where fresh trees can be purchased.

Rudolph’s Christmas Trees

West Las Vegas: 510 S. Rampart Blvd.

South Las Vegas: 61 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

Southwest Las Vegas: 7455 E. Rainbow Blvd.

Moon Valley Nurseries

Summerlin: 5311 W. Charleston Blvd.

Northwest Las Vegas: 7375 Tule Springs Road

South Las Vegas: 9040 S. Eastern Ave.

Star Nursery

Blue Diamond: 5380 Blue Diamond Road

Green Valley: 8725 S. Eastern Ave.

East Las Vegas: 5340 Boulder Highway

Southwest Las Vegas: 9480 W. Tropicana Ave.

Summerlin: 8170 W. Charleston Blvd.

Northwest Las Vegas: 7330 W. Cheyenne Ave.

North Las Vegas: 2600 W. Ann Road.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

