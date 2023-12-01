Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Las Vegas Valley
Here are some places in the Las Vegas Valley where you can get a fresh cut Christmas tree.
As the calendar turns from November to December, the final decorating push for the holiday season is underway.
The centerpiece of most home decorations for the holiday season is the Christmas tree, below is a list of many locations in the Las Vegas Valley where fresh trees can be purchased.
Rudolph’s Christmas Trees
West Las Vegas: 510 S. Rampart Blvd.
South Las Vegas: 61 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.
Southwest Las Vegas: 7455 E. Rainbow Blvd.
Moon Valley Nurseries
Summerlin: 5311 W. Charleston Blvd.
Northwest Las Vegas: 7375 Tule Springs Road
South Las Vegas: 9040 S. Eastern Ave.
Star Nursery
Blue Diamond: 5380 Blue Diamond Road
Green Valley: 8725 S. Eastern Ave.
East Las Vegas: 5340 Boulder Highway
Southwest Las Vegas: 9480 W. Tropicana Ave.
Summerlin: 8170 W. Charleston Blvd.
Northwest Las Vegas: 7330 W. Cheyenne Ave.
North Las Vegas: 2600 W. Ann Road.
Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com.