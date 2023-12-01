Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Las Vegas Valley

Here are some places in the Las Vegas Valley where you can get a fresh cut Christmas tree.

As the calendar turns from November to December, the final decorating push for the holiday season is underway.

The centerpiece of most home decorations for the holiday season is the Christmas tree, below is a list of many locations in the Las Vegas Valley where fresh trees can be purchased.

Rudolph’s Christmas Trees

West Las Vegas: 510 S. Rampart Blvd.

South Las Vegas: 61 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

Southwest Las Vegas: 7455 E. Rainbow Blvd.

Moon Valley Nurseries

Summerlin: 5311 W. Charleston Blvd.

Northwest Las Vegas: 7375 Tule Springs Road

South Las Vegas: 9040 S. Eastern Ave.

Star Nursery

Blue Diamond: 5380 Blue Diamond Road

Green Valley: 8725 S. Eastern Ave.

East Las Vegas: 5340 Boulder Highway

Southwest Las Vegas: 9480 W. Tropicana Ave.

Summerlin: 8170 W. Charleston Blvd.

Northwest Las Vegas: 7330 W. Cheyenne Ave.

North Las Vegas: 2600 W. Ann Road.

