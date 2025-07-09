‘Everyone’s taking a hit’: East Fremont eateries see sales drop because of road work

Three neighboring businesses have seen a significant dip in patronage due to an RTC project on East Carson Avenue.

Road construction work is seen along Carson Avenue by 7th Street on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

On a Tuesday afternoon brunch service, 7th & Carson stands still while construction outside motors on. Summer months are typically slow for the restaurant, this year has been sluggish partially because of road work, its owner said.

But Liam Dwyer, owner of restaurant 7th & Carson, a mainstay on the block for seven years, said the work is “necessary.” This year, Dwyer said patronage is down 20 percent, which is still up 10 percent from 2024.

“I’ve been in business for many years and not every year is a good year,” said Dwyer. “Everyone’s taking a hit. But good news is we’ll get back to normal, and we’ll get back to business once we go through this construction.”

Road work on East Carson Avenue between 6th and 7th streets began in June for Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit project, according to RTC. The new bus route is set to run through downtown and includes widening sidewalks, shared bus and bike lanes, better lighting, increased shade and new hydrogen buses.

The project started downtown in January, on the south side of Carson Avenue between 9th Street and Maryland Parkway, and gradually moved west, according to RTC. Now construction has settled on the block from 6th to 7th streets in front of businesses 7th & Carson, Sayulitas and The Parlour, who all share a building. All of the work is expected to be complete in the fall of next year.

Carson Avenue, in front of the restaurants, reopened to traffic this week after being closed for around a month, but road work and traffic cones still make it harder for vehicles and potential customers to navigate the area and park. As a result of the work, all three businesses have seen significant dips in sales.

Perhaps seeing the biggest dip is The Parlour, a breakfast and brunch spot, with 70 percent of revenue “lost” due to the construction, said Robert Nuñez, owner and manager of the downtown location

Nuñez said “nothing good” has come from the road work. He has seen firsthand people drive down the street and make a U-turn because of lack of parking and construction.

“I don’t see it being as profitable as the city is making it seem,” said Nuñez. “Doing business during this massive construction, tearing about two to four blocks up at a time, has devastated all three businesses.”

Next door to 7th & Carson is Sayulitas, which opened a second location in East Fremont five months ago. Owner T Guerrero said this summer has been “brutal” with sales dropping by 25 percent.

In attempts to bring in more business, Guerrero has been running multiple deals, like buy three tacos, get one free, $1.99 tacos on Taco Tuesday and $5 drinks. Additionally, she spoke with the landlord of the building to let food delivery cars park in the back to pick up orders, saying 50 percent of her revenue is delivery.

“If this doesn’t get done, it will really affect us. Like, if it’s more than three months, I will, for sure have to find a part time job,” said Guerrero.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.