Eviction clinic in North Las Vegas to offer legal advice to renters

Free legal help for renters facing eviction will be available Saturday through a pop-up clinic offered by Legal Aid of Southern Nevada and the city of North Las Vegas.

The eviction clinic will take place at Neighborhood Recreation Center, located at 1638 N. Bruce St., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be on a first-come, first served basis, according to Legal Aid.

“We have seen a multitude of tenants who are confused and unsure what to do when they receive a notice of eviction,” said Christine Miller, Legal Aid’s director of community initiatives and outreach. “It’s so important that tenants take action when they receive an eviction notice, and even before that occurs, to apply for rental assistance. We will have lawyers on hand who can explain why this important and what steps to take.”

Lawyers will be there to help answer questions and educate tenants about the eviction process in Clark County.

