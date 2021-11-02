Eviction help offered at small business job fair on Saturday

Job fair attendees on Saturday can receive free legal advice about evictions and housing from Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

A pop-up eviction clinic will be offered during the Small Business Job Fair on Saturday at World Market Center.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada announced Tuesday that it would have a team of attorneys at the job fair to answer questions and offer free legal services about eviction and housing.

“Our attorneys will counsel tenants on what they need to do when they are in arrears. This includes applying for rental assistance, following up with that on a regular basis, and most importantly, how to respond to an eviction notice,” said Christine Miller, Legal Aid’s director of community initatives and outreach.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Expo at World Market Center, 435 S. Grand Central Parkway. Visitors can pre-register at http://www.nvcareercenter.org/2021-small-business-job-fair/.

More than 100 businesses are expected to attend the fair with many offering $15-an-hour jobs and a $500 signing bonus for qualifying new workers. Only those who register for the job fair will be eligible for the bonus, according to a news release by Clark County.

