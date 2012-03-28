Ex-bank exec to plead guilty in Internet poker prosecution

A New York defense lawyer says the last defendant scheduled for trial in a criminal prosecution that shut down the three largest Internet poker companies in the United States has agreed to plead guilty.

Defense attorney Frederick Hafetz said Tuesday former Utah bank executive John Campos will plead guilty to a misdemeanor banking charge Wednesday. He calls it an "excellent resolution" to the case brought against Campos. Campos formerly worked at a bank in St. George, Utah.

The bank processed money for foreign-based online poker websites PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker. Those companies along with Absolute Poker shut down their U.S. operations after charges were filed last year against a dozen people.

Campos and a co-defendant were scheduled for trial next month. The co-defendant pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Monday.