Ex-Zappos chief Tony Hsieh on homebuying spree in Utah

After gobbling up real estate in downtown Las Vegas, ex-Zappos chief Tony Hsieh has embarked on a homebuying binge in a wealthy Utah ski town, records indicate.

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, June 15, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hsieh has purchased at least eight homes with a combined market value of more than $19 million in Park City this year, according to Summit County, Utah, property records, real estate listing sites, and Nevada business-entity records.

They include a 17,350-square-foot mansion with a sports court, private lake and horseback riding corral, and other homes that span at least 2,900 square feet.

Hsieh, who retired as CEO of Las Vegas-based Zappos after two decades at the helm, was replaced Monday without a formal announcement from the online shoe seller. His exit also comes after he spent a fortune on real estate, restaurants and other ventures in downtown Las Vegas that made him a dominant property owner in the area.

It’s unclear what he plans to do in Utah. But according to multiple people who know him — including a few who heard he owns real estate in Park City — Hsieh is going through a digital detox of sorts for now and setting up shop in the ski-resort outpost after a lengthy stretch in Southern Nevada.

Neon Public Relations founder Megan Fazio, spokeswoman for Hsieh’s side venture DTP Companies, said he is “disconnecting” from tech for a bit.

“He’s just doing his retirement thing,” she said.

According to a report Thursday by food blog Eater Vegas, local chef Dan Krohmer is going to work for Hsieh in Park City and stated the tech guru wants to bring more arts, culture, and food there.

Krohmer declined to comment to the Review-Journal.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not at liberty to talk about Tony’s plans in park city (sic) until he announces,” Krohmer said in a text message.

Multiple attempts to reach Hsieh for comment were unsuccessful.

Zappos spokeswoman Laura Davis said Wednesday she has “no further information to share at this time” about Hsieh’s plans.

His real estate holdings in Park City were purchased through a Hsieh-managed Nevada entity called Pickled Investments, records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

