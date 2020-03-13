Exhibitor Live Las Vegas show postponed

A trade show for those in the trade show industry will not be hosting its convention later this month at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The team behind Exhibitor Live announced Friday it would be postponing the event to reduce any health risks posed by the coronavirus to its attendees and exhibitors. The convention was to take place March 29-April 2 and the group is hoping for a fall show instead.

Prior to ending the show, Exhibitor Live said attendee registration numbers remained close to 2019 levels with only 20 fewer registrations than last year. It said only 23 registered attendees cancelled due to coronavirus-related issues and all but six were because of corporate travel bans.

The group did not respond to request for comment, but the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates 5,000 were expected to attend.

The show’s organizer, Exhibitor Media Group, also said it expected to see about 220 exhibitors.

Exhibitor Live is not the only convention to cancel, or even postpone, their event as a growing number of other business conventions and sporting events have altered their schedules.

