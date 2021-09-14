Expansion of Credit One Bank’s Las Vegas campus finishes

Contractor Grand Canyon Development Partners announced that it finished the four-story, 150,000-square-foot building in the southwest valley.

Construction of Credit One Bank’s headquarters expansion has finished. The campus, seen here, is at 6801 S. Cimarron Road in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy)

Construction of Credit One Bank’s headquarters expansion has finished. The campus, seen here, is at 6801 S. Cimarron Road in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy)

Construction of Credit One Bank’s headquarters expansion has finished, giving the credit-card issuer a second office building at its Las Vegas campus.

Las Vegas contractor Grand Canyon Development Partners announced Tuesday that it finished the four-story, 150,000-square-foot building at 6801 S. Cimarron Road in the southwest valley.

The project, just south of the 215 Beltway between Buffalo and Durango drives, got started early last year, according to a news release.

John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One, said in the release that as the company expands its product offerings, its “staffing needs have also grown.”

The new building is next to a four-story, 152,000-square-foot office building that Credit One moved to in 2017 from its former offices near McCarran International Airport.

Credit One, which boasts more than 12 million card members, was among a handful of companies that moved to newly built corporate offices along the Beltway in the southwest valley over the past several years.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.