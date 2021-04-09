Expo at World Market Center opening a ‘dream come true’

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held Friday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the 315,000-square-foot Expo at World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas.

The first day of the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A new expo center in downtown Las Vegas is set to officially open for business.

On Friday afternoon, local elected officials and International Market Centers leaders are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.

Starting Sunday, thousands of visitors will get a first look at the new 315,000-square-foot Expo at World Market Center, as part of the five-day Las Vegas Market show. Twice a year, thousands of home and gift industry professionals come to Las Vegas to source gift, furniture, bedding, lighting, flooring and home decor from thousands of brands.

It’ll be one of the very first large events since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago.

The new facility, at 475 S. Grand Central Parkway, which broke ground in January 2019, will provide exhibit space for the twice-a-year Las Vegas Market as well as trade shows and other events displaced by the 2017 closure of Cashman Center.

The Expo features nearly 195,000 gross square feet of exhibit space, divisible by two halls which can accommodate up to 1,000 booths. The new facility also has an expansive lobby and registration areas, shuttle bus depot, attached parking garage and food service options.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

