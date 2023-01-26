41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

F1 supplier rents bigger warehouse ahead of Las Vegas race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
A rendering of a newly built industrial project in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. Developer EB ...
A rendering of a newly built industrial project in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. Developer EBS Realty Partners leased the project to events supplier InProduction. (Courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield)
A rendering of the grandstands that MGM Resorts International plans to build for Las Vegas' For ...
A rendering of the grandstands that MGM Resorts International plans to build for Las Vegas' Formula One race, scheduled to be held in November. (MGM Resorts International)

A new industrial project near Nellis Air Force Base landed a tenant that says it will supply luxury suites for Las Vegas’ upcoming Formula One race.

Illinois-based InProduction, which provides temporary seating, staging and the like for events, leased a newly built warehouse that spans more than 102,000 square feet, brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield announced this week.

Cushman represented the tenant, which expects to occupy the building, near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, next month.

InProduction President and CEO Jason Tedrow confirmed to the Review-Journal his firm is moving there from a smaller industrial space a few miles away.

“We need to expand our operation in Vegas,” he said, noting America’s casino capital is a major entertainment hub with lots of big events.

He said that the company is providing several “multi-level hospitality structures” for the F1 race and that they’re more like luxury suites. For the most part, they will be along Koval Lane just east of the Strip.

A spokeswoman for F1 owner Liberty Media Corp. did not respond to a request for comment.

Scheduled for Nov. 16-18, Las Vegas’ Formula One race is poised to draw huge crowds. The 3.8-mile route will include a stretch of the Strip, and drivers are expected to reach speeds of more than 200 mph.

Casino chain Caesars Entertainment Inc. unveiled a $5 million VIP “Emperor Package” for the race that includes five nights in a villa with views of the track.

MGM Resorts International announced it will build grandstands in front of Bellagio’s iconic fountains for the event.

“Access to these epic seats is currently only available as part of MGM Resorts’ race-and-stay packages,” the casino giant said in a news release.

The race is expected to produce a windfall of spending in Las Vegas, with almost $1.3 billion in total economic impact, according to an announcement Monday from Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm.

InProduction, for its part, locked up a new warehouse amid strong demand for distribution space in Southern Nevada. The local industrial market’s vacancy rate was a record-low 1.3 percent in the third quarter last year, brokerage Colliers International reported.

Developer EBS Realty Partners broke ground on the northeast valley project last May without a user lined up first, a common approach to warehouse development in Southern Nevada. It finalized a lease with InProduction last month, EBS founder and managing principal Quinn Johnson told the Review-Journal.

“We had a lot of tenant activity on it,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
2
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
3
2 Las Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for 2023
2 Las Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for 2023
4
CARTOONS: This is America’s worst nightmare
CARTOONS: This is America’s worst nightmare
5
Sphere CEO sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
Sphere CEO sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A worker looks for a passenger’s luggage from canceled and delayed flights in the Southwest b ...
Southwest’s holiday cancellations investigated by feds
By David Koenig The Associated Press

The federal government is investigating whether Southwest Airlines knowingly scheduling more flights than it could handle in December, when it ended up canceling nearly 17,000 flights.

Artist renderings of newly planned suite spaces at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy of Las Vegas St ...
Raiders adding more suites at Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

The Raiders’ plan to add additional suites at Allegiant Stadium is part of the team’s commitment to keeping the over two-year-old facility among the best in the world.

Signage for the Newsmax conservative television broadcasting network is displayed at a broadcas ...
Right-wing Newsmax channel dropped by DirecTV
By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

DirectTV noted anyone still wishing to watch Newsmax has other options including YouTube and Amazon Fire TV.

More stories for you
Las Vegas’ top 10 real estate deals of 2022
Las Vegas’ top 10 real estate deals of 2022
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Big casino landlords on Strip now bankrolling Fontainebleau
Big casino landlords on Strip now bankrolling Fontainebleau
Station Casinos sells 57 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos sells 57 acres south of Strip
Developer looks to break ground in 2023 on industrial complex south of Las Vegas
Developer looks to break ground in 2023 on industrial complex south of Las Vegas
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson