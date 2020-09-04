Fall to mark layoffs for hundreds more Nevada workers

Five companies across Southern Nevada have already laid off or expect to lay off a total of at least 817 workers.

The Westin, at 160 E. Flamingo Road, recently sold for $195 million. Photo taken on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Hundreds of Southern Nevada employees are losing their jobs in a continuation of pandemic-spurred layoffs.

Five large companies across Southern Nevada have already laid off or expect to lay off a total of at least 817 employees from Aug. 21 to Nov. 10, according to multiple documents made public Friday afternoon.

More than 330 employees between two Las Vegas Valley nongaming hotels will be laid off on Oct. 30, and Addus Healthcare is closing and laying off about 360 positions between two offices in Las Vegas and Pahrump, the documents said.

The notices were filed under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

The Westin told the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation it plans to lay off 190 employees on Oct. 30. Renaissance Las Vegas plans to do the same with 147 employees that same day.

Addus Healthcare will close its locations at 6128 W. Sahara Ave. and 41 N. Highway 160 in Pahrump, laying off 358 jobs between Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, a document said.

Additionally, Sundance Helicopters tour agency planned to lay off 114 of its employees on Aug. 21, according to a notice from the same date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.