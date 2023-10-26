Fan of ‘Pawn Stars’? Here are the top pawn shops in Las Vegas

There are more pawn shops in Las Vegas than the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop — the setting of the History Channel’s Pawn Stars reality show.

Owner Michael Mack talks about designer handbags at his Max Pawn Luxury location on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Owner Michael Mack shows a Fendi fur tote bag for sale at $12,000 to Kathryn Palmer at his Max Pawn Luxury location on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Owner Michael Mack talks about designer handbags at his Max Pawn Luxury location on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Designer handbags are shown at Max Pawn Luxury on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Associate Dana Olsen displays designer handbags at Max Pawn Luxury on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Versace puzzle for sale at Max Pawn Luxury location on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An employee cleans a Rolex watch at Max Pawn Luxury on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

When you think of pawn shops in Las Vegas, chances are you’re thinking of the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop — the setting of the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars” reality show.

But pawn shops are nearly ubiquitous around other parts of the Las Vegas Valley with roughly 60 pawn shops in the region, according to Michael Mack, a long-time pawnbroker and owner of Max Pawn Luxury.

“Pawn shops have always been a basic staple in every community,” Mack said. “People don’t realize how many people use a pawn shop because there’s the unbankable, the folks that just have bad credit or they’re from foreign countries that don’t trust their banking system so they’re in the cash (market). So if they need $500 in a family emergency, where do they go? We become, really, people’s bank.”

To sell an item, pawnbrokers assess using their value tools such as metal testers and artificial intelligence programs that verify a luxury product’s authenticity.

But pawning — or obtaining a loan and giving up the item as collateral — is different. In Nevada, pawn shops must give borrowers up to 90 days to buy back their property, charge a maximum of 13 percent interest on the loaned money every 30 days and can take possession if the loan is not paid.

At Max Pawn, Mack estimates about 85 percent of his loanees get their things back. The goal is to set a loan amount that can be paid back so as not to lose the person as a customer.

Here are some of the top pawn shops in Las Vegas, according to Google reviews:

— Gold and Silver Pawn Shop (713 S Las Vegas Blvd.)

— EZPawn (multiple locations)

— Max Pawn luxury (multiple locations)

— SuperPawn (multiple locations)

— Nevada Coin Mart (4065 S. Jones Blvd.)

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.