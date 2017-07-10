Faraday Future abandons plans for car production at Apex site

Faraday Future announced Monday it is walking away from its planned $1 billion electric car manufacturing factory at Apex in Southern Nevada.

Faraday Future Vice President of Manufacturing Dag Reckhorn, center left, and Gov. Brian Sandoval speak with each other following the groundbreaking for Faraday Future's planned 900-acre manufacturing site in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Grading continues at Faraday Future construction site at Apex Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

People look on during the groundbreaking for Faraday Future's planned 900-acre manufacturing site in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — Faraday Future announced Monday it is walking away from its planned $1 billion electric car manufacturing factory at Apex in Southern Nevada.

The company won’t be building its proposed 3 million-square-foot manufacturing facility or even the much smaller, 650,000-square-foot manufacturing facility discussed earlier this year.

Instead, the company is looking for an existing building of at least 1 million square feet, located in Nevada or California, to start production of its electric car more quickly and more cheaply than building a factory from scratch.

Starting production at an existing building is viewed as a way to satisfy potential investors that the company is economically viable.

Faraday was notifying its approximately 25 Las Vegas employees of the decision on Monday. The company will offer employment to the workers once a new site is identified and acquired if they want to relocate, or will help them with other opportunities should they wish to remain in Las Vegas.

The company will keep its 900 acres at Apex for a potential future facility for car production.

But the news that Apex won’t be the site of the factory will come as a blow to Gov. Brian Sandoval and state lawmakers who in December 2015 approved $320 million in incentives for the project. The incentives would not have kicked in until there was a $1 billion investment in the project, so Nevada is not out of pocket for costs other than $70 million in potential infrastructure improvements that may still be funded to make the Apex site viable for companies to build.

Investors roadblock

Faraday is trying to raise $1 billion to start production of its vehicle, but attracting investors has hit a roadblock due to developments connected to the company’s primary backer, controversial Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting.

A Chinese court last week froze $182 million in assets of Yueting related to another company, tech giant LeEco. Yueting, chairman of LeEco, quit his position with that company on July 5 to focus on Faraday Future.

Faraday has also ended talks with the city of Vallejo, California, for a planned second factory on a 157-acre site on the city’s Mare Island.

Faraday said in late May that it would build a 650,000-square-foot factory on the Apex land starting later this year. But that plan has now been discarded as well in favor of a faster start with an existing factory or warehouse.

The company indicated that it has already purchased nearly all the equipment needed to being production of the vehicle, only needing a location to house the machinery.

Faraday broke ground in April 2016 on the Apex site, with grading of land and other steps in preparation for a foundation. But construction stopped in November 2016 when AECOM, the general contractor overseeing the project, stopped work after Faraday missed multiple deadlines for depositing money into an escrow account to pay builders.

Sandoval said on Friday that he was not aware of any plans by Faraday to walk away from the Apex site but acknowledged the company was having financial difficulties.

“I know they’re struggling and I want them to succeed,” Sandoval told the Review-Journal on Friday.

Improved infrastructure

Sandoval said one goal of the special session for Faraday was to improve the infrastructure at Apex, which now has water and power. That allows the state to recruit other companies to Apex that it could before, he said.

“I want Faraday to succeed, but if it doesn’t succeed we still have a big win in terms of getting the infrastructure into Apex,” he said.

The Faraday special session was one of three in recent years as Sandoval has sought to diversify Nevada’s economy. First was the Tesla tax incentive session in September of 2014, which has resulted in the construction of a gigafactory east of Reno where lithium-ion cells are being produced to build the electric car maker’s Model 3 now in production in California.

Faraday was the next. The third was a special session in October of 2016 to approve a public funding plan to help build a stadium for the Oakland Raiders to relocate to Las Vegas. The relocation was approved by the NFL and the stadium project is under way. The session also included funding to expand and improve the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Unlike Tesla, Faraday Future is not a public company but a private enterprise.

State Treasurer Dan Schwartz has repeatedly cited concerns about the Faraday project since the tax incentive package was approved by lawmakers.

Review-Journal writer Ben Botkin contributed to this report. Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.