Faraday Future has yet to make a mark

Faraday Future unveiled the FF 91 electric car Jan. 3 at the World Market Center Pavilion during CES. (Buford Davis/Las Vegas Business Press)

A report released Monday by Navigant Research and obtained by the Review-Journal identifies the companies best positioned to succeed in commercializing autonomous driving systems.

Faraday Future wasn’t one of them. In fact, the company wasn’t listed at all.

“Aside from the CES demo, we haven’t seen much in terms of what their technology can actually do,” said Sam Abuelsamid, an author of Navigant’s study. “It wasn’t enough to go on to make a judgment.”

That was the case for other startups as well, he said.

Navigant sells its in-depth surveys of energy and transportation markets to suppliers, policymakers and other industry stakeholders.

For Faraday to be a contender, Abuelsamid said the company needs to present “more detailed demonstrations” of its autonomous technology.

“What we saw in Vegas at CES was a car navigating around the parking lot. And seeing a car park itself is pretty much what we saw Valeo do in 2014,” he said. “For their autonomous capability, we don’t know if its just smoke and mirrors or if it is really fully functional.”

A Faraday Future spokesman — who Faraday asked not be identified by name — said the company is “working diligently” to build its autonomous driving capabilities.

“The advancement of autonomous functions requires significant responsibility,” a spokesman said via email. “Our engineers are working toward integrating four essential autonomous driving technologies, including radar, ultra-sonic sensors, high-definition cameras, plus… the addition of 3-D 360-degree high-definition LiDAR, a technology that we view as a critical component of future autonomous functionality. These systems work in unison to provide environmental data to the vehicle and operator when engaged in certain self-driving features.”

The spokesman said the company is “confident” it will be included in future studies “once our data and technologies are made available to outside sources.”

The Navigant report also suggests that it’s traditional auto manufacturers and not tech companies that will win the race to commercialize autonomous driving technology.

“Companies like Uber don’t have any capital expenses,” Abuelsamid said, adding that it becomes much more expensive to run such a company once it has to become responsible for a fleet of vehicles that need to be maintained.

Abuelsamid said it’s more likely that that automakers will at some point have their own fleets of autonomous vehicles and re-create a ride-hailing app.

“It’s not that hard to re-create an app,” Abuelsamid said.

The Faraday spokesman said the company does not consider the development of autonomous driving technology as “a race of traditional manufacturers vs. the tech industry”

Increased competition in the space leads to faster development and better technology for everyone, he said.

“Companies like Bosch and Delphi fit into a separate category of suppliers who are well accomplished in autonomous driving, and are working both traditional manufacturers and tech companies to push technology as a whole, forward. Autonomous tech will continue to evolve,” the spokesman said.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.