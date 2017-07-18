Faraday Future makes big-name hire to focus on FF 91

Faraday Future has hired Ulrich Kranz, former senior vice president of BMW, as its a chief technology office.

The entrance to Faraday Future's main facility in Gardena, California, March 23, 2017. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faraday Future has hired a chief technology officer.

Faraday said in a statement Monday that Ulrich Kranz, former senior vice president of BMW and head of the company’s electric vehicle project, will get the production of Faraday’s flagship autonomous electric vehicle up and running.

“Kranz will lead all engineering and technology R&D, purchasing, and manufacturing process improvements focused on getting the FF 91 to production quickly,” Faraday said in a statement. “Following the launch of FF 91, Kranz will lead all aspects of future product introduction, including new models, integrated technologies, and architecture improvements.”

Kranz said in the statement that he is “impressed” by Faraday Future’s core values.

“What FF has been able to accomplish in three short years is extremely impressive, and I look forward to leading the company’s efforts to get FF 91 on the road, and beyond,” he said.

Global Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause has been named chief operating officer (COO), while maintaing his global CFO title.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.