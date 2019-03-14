Faraday Future puts $40M price tag on North Las Vegas land

The Faraday Future Field Management Offices and plant site, as seen from the air on Feb. 14, 2017, reside in the Mountain View Industrial Park within the Apex overlay. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale.

Faraday announced late Wednesday that it is trying to sell 900 acres at Apex Industrial Park, after it shifted production to a facility in Hanford, California.

The land is on the market for $40 million, according to marketing materials from listing brokerage Cushman & Wakefield.

“The sale is the result of the ongoing optimization of business strategies” at Faraday, including “global reorganization” and a “reduction of its non-core assets,” the news release said.

The Nevada Legislature convened a special session in 2015 to approve a $335 million incentive package for the electric-car startup, even though, at the time, Faraday’s ownership was largely shrouded in secrecy, it didn’t have a publicly identified CEO, and it hadn’t started selling cars.

Faraday had planned to build a 3.4 million-square-foot factory in Apex that would produce up to 150,000 electric vehicles annually, state records show. It broke ground on the plant in 2016, but construction stalled amid reports of financial troubles.

Ultimately, Faraday tabled the project in July 2017 when it announced that it was looking for an existing industrial facility and had “put a hold” on the Apex project.

