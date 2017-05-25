ad-fullscreen
Business

Faraday Future spent $14M in North Las Vegas in first quarter, report notes

By Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2017 - 10:52 am
 

Faraday Future spent $14 million in North Las Vegas capital investments during the first quarter of this year, according to an activity report the company submitted to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The capital investment brings their total investment to date to approximately $174 million, according to the report.

The report, which was posted online Thursday, also suggests there was construction activity on the site in the first quarter, with 25 construction workers on site “at the peak of onsite activities.”

To date, the report says there have been 327 workers on site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TOP NEWS
