Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip offering curbside pickup

Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas closes down on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Fashion Show mall shoppers can now order from their favorite stores and pick up items at the curb without leaving their cars.

Dropit, a London-based startup, said Tuesday it is partnering with mall operator Brookfield Properties, which manages Fashion Show mall, to provide curbside pickup free to mall tenants and customers.

U.S. retailers across the country have added, or expanded, no-touch services like curbside pickup for online orders as consumers’ in-person shopping habits changed.

“This partnership with Dropit allows for an experience that aligns with the times that we’re living in for our shoppers, but also aids our retailers as they meet the growing expectations for alternative methods of shopping and order fulfilment,” Jeff Cloud, of Brookfield Properties, said in a statement.

Last November, Dropit launched its hands-free shopping service in Las Vegas.

According to Dropit, the company will take care of the fulfillment for retail stores that join its curbside program. Several stores at the mall have already joined the program, including Abercombie & Fitch and Diesel.

“As both navigate these uncertain times, many retailers are also dealing with a complicated stock allocation guessing game, forcing retailers to pay high shipping costs in order to deliver products from their warehouses to their customers as quickly as possible,” Dropit CEO Karin Cabili said in a statement. “Dropit allows its partners to make the most of their stock and more easily fulfill orders while ensuring that consumers are able to safely and conveniently shop.”

