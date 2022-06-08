89°F
Father’s Day spending expected to increase in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Football t-shirts are seen at a store. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Father’s Day is around the corner and Nevadans are expected to spend big bucks on all things dad related — $322.5 million to be exact, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

And Silver State residents are expected to spend more this year compared to 2021, when total spend was an estimated $319.4 million.

Nationally, Americans are expected to spend $20 billion this Father’s Day, which lands on June 19, with consumers spending an average of $171.79, a 1.3 percent year-over-year decline, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

The trade association noted “inflation is a factor this year as 64 percent of consumers surveyed by NRF reported that they were seeing higher prices compared to a year ago.”

Consumers are projected to spend $32.29 million on this year’s most popular gift: a special outing. The runners-up were clothing, gift cards and electronics .

Most shoppers — 40 percent — said they planned to shop online for gifts while 34 percent were planning to head into department stores.

Review-Journal business intern Emerson Drewes can be reached at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.

