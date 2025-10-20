Feds look to sell thousands of acres of land north of Las Vegas

The Bureau of Land Management announced Thursday that it approved selling dozens of parcels totaling roughly 5,500 acres in Lincoln County, which borders Clark County.

Alamo, an unincorporated town in Lincoln County, about 90 miles north of Las Vegas along U.S. Route 93 is shown on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The town of Alamo board has requested the Lincoln County Commission to change its ordinance to permit the sale of alcoholic beverages in the town's limits. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The federal government is looking to sell thousands of acres of public land north of Las Vegas.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Thursday that it approved selling dozens of parcels totaling roughly 5,500 acres in Lincoln County, which borders Clark County.

It said the sales date will be announced later, along with the parcels’ specific location, acreage, fair market value and other details.

The plots are located near such towns as Rachel, Alamo and Pioche.

According to the BLM, 85 percent of the sales proceeds will support county recreation, wilderness planning and the protection of archaeological and natural resources.

Another 10 percent will go to Lincoln County, and 5 percent will go to the state of Nevada for education purposes.

