Business

Fergusons Downtown to open new Market Shop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2020 - 2:48 pm

Featuring a rotating selection of locally made goods, The Market Shop will celebrate its grand opening at Fergusons Downtown on Sept. 26.

Owned and operated by the Fergusons Downtown team, The Market Shop will feature products by more than 30 local makers and creatives, including home decor, health and wellness, art, accessories, snacks and items for kids.

Sales will support Fergusons Downtown as well as micro-businesses and creators from across the Las Vegas Valley.

At the opening, guests will be able to shop products from This Is Brennan, Braxton Wirthlin, Eden Body Care, Dog & Whistle and Sierra Nicole Skincare.

The concept was born out of the now-on-hold Market in the Alley, which Fergusons Downtown started more than three years ago.

Before the shutdown due to COVID-19, Market in the Alley’s two-day monthly event drew crowds of more than 2,500 people and often featured more than 60 vendors.

“Market in the Alley was founded on the belief that creators and innovators are the heartbeat of our city,” said Ashley Ayala, Market in the Alley curator. “The shop concept came from our team’s efforts to keep creative small business at the center of our community, making it accessible for those who enjoyed our monthly Market to find those same locally designed and made goods all the time.”

Located at The Yard at Fergusons Downtown, The Market Shop will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Products will also be available online at marketinthealley.com.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

