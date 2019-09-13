Final touches completed on Smith’s distribution center in Henderson

Smith’s Food and Drug Stores, a division of Kroger Co., has settled into its $13.5 million food distribution center in Henderson.

Smith’s Food and Drug Stores, a division of Kroger Co., has a new food distribution center in Henderson. (Google Street View)

Smith’s Food and Drug Stores, a division of Kroger Co., has settled into its $13.5 million food distribution center in Henderson.

General contractor Alston Construction said Thursday it completed the second, and final, phase of the property’s tenant improvement project.

“[Kroger] needed to create more truck staging areas for inbound and outbound trucks so we had to reconfigure the entrances and exits,” said Matt Clafton, vice president and general manager of Alston Construction.

Clafton said that in addition to reconfiguring the exterior, the firm also made improvements inside the facility that better fit Kroger’s needs.

The 482,300-square-foot distribution center, located at 1775 Executive Airport Drive, houses more than 8,000 products that are shipped off to stores in the Southwest including Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

The retailer moved into the facility last year, leasing it from landlord Black Creek Industrial REIT IV.

It’s the first Nevada distribution center for Smith’s, which operates grocery stores in Southern Nevada and elsewhere in the state.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.