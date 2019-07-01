Financial firm Accion to rebrand to DreamSpring

The rebranding process will occur over the summer, the company said in a statement.

Community development financial institution Accion is changing its name to DreamSpring.

Anne Haines, president and CEO of Accion serving Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, said in a statement, “Our new name shines a light on our mission, impact goals and belief in the power of entrepreneurship.”

The organization’s independent nonprofit status, staff, management, board, governance structure, financial stewardship, offices and commitment to clients and partners remain unchanged.

Since its founding in Albuquerque in 1994, the company said it has provided more than 14,000 loans totaling over $142 million to entrepreneurs in 600 Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas communities.