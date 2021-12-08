Find gifts that give back at Las Vegas Valley nonprofits

Holiday shoppers can tick off their gift list while giving to nonprofit organizations. Check out these suggestions for gifts supporting Las Vegas-based nonprofits.

Dessie's Table cookies made at Opportunity Village feature a "clean label," meaning the ingredients are familiar to the purchaser. (Courtesy of Opportunity Village)

Moonshine options from The Mob Museum available for holiday shoppers. (Courtesy of The Mob Museum)

The ArtWorks! studio at Opportunity Village has handmade arts and gifts through its fine arts program, which gives adults with disabilities the space to be professional artists. (Courtesy of Opportunity Village)

With the holiday season upon Las Vegas, shoppers may be searching for unique gifts that support the local economy.

One option is to consider presents purchased through area nonprofits to give something that shows you care about them — and about a cause.

Here are some suggestions for gifts that support Las Vegas-based nonprofits this holiday season.

The Neon Museum

This nonprofit museum chronicling Las Vegas history through neon signs is great for locals who love to show off their roots with a sparkle. Consider shopping at the museum’s store, located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, for home goods, art or games.

For Neon Museum enthusiasts, consider purchasing an annual membership that includes complimentary admission, invitations to exclusive members-only events, discounts on special events and other perks.

The museum is also running a paver program. Stone pavers, 12 inches-by-12 inches, let families commemorate people and moments. Pavers begin at $500.

More information about memberships and pavers is available at neonmuseum.org/support-us.

Opportunity Village

Support Opportunity Village, an employment services organization for people with physical and developmental disabilities, by purchasing gifts through its Fine Arts program.

Hand-made greeting cards, scarves, ties, polymer clay jewelry and artwork are available online at opportunityvillage.com or at the artWORKS! Studio Store at 6050 Buffalo Drive for various prices.

For an edible gift or a holiday party platter, consider a dozen cookies made by Opportunity Village’s Dessie’s Table. Orders can be made at dessiestable.org.

The Mob Museum

Give a cocktail lover a uniquely Vegas stocking stuffer from The Mob Museum, a nonprofit in downtown Las Vegas that chronicles the history of organized crime and law enforcement. Small gifts are available at the museum in the form of pocket flasks for $30 and 50-milliliter bottles of custom-made moonshine for $6.95. Items are available online at themobmuseum.org or in the museum’s gift shop at 300 Stewart Ave.

Matching donations

Consider supporting a cause that your loved one cares about by donating to a local nonprofit. Or, make a donation to a nonprofit of your choice, then offer to match the donation to a nonprofit of their choice to “pay it forward.”

Show tickets

Give an arts lover an experience-based gift with tickets to shows at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Nevada Ballet Theatre and Opera Las Vegas. Each has full schedules for 2022 after going dark during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shows and pricing vary. Check the Smith Center’s schedule online at thesmithcenter.com/tickets; the ballet schedule at nevadaballet.org/performances; and the opera schedule at operalasvegas.com/performances-tickets.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalistsinto local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.