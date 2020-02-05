Fire reported at Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas

Firefighters in North Las Vegas were called to an Amazon warehouse at about 10:30 p.m. after a fire started inside the building, Deputy Chief Travis Anderson said.

A forklift driver navigates through Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center. (Review-Journal File)

Firefighters in North Las Vegas were called to an Amazon warehouse about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a fire started inside the building, Deputy Chief Travis Anderson said.

Anderson said sprinklers did go off and firefighters were working the structure fire. The warehouse is located at 3837 Bay Lake Trail. No injuries had been reported as of 11 p.m., Anderson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.