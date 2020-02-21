Firm buys Inspirado Las Vegas apartments for more than $50M

NNC Apartment Ventures acquired the 252-unit Inspirado apartment complex in Las Vegas, seen here, for almost $52.2 million. (Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield)

A Las Vegas apartment complex has sold for more than $50 million.

Southern California real estate firm NNC Apartment Ventures acquired the 252-unit Inspirado, listing brokerage Cushman & Wakefield announced Thursday.

The northwest valley property, 6885 W. Lone Mountain Road, traded for almost $52.2 million, according to the news release.

Built in 2010, the complex was 95.6 percent occupied at the time of sale.

NNC co-founder John Nunn did not respond to requests for comment.

