Firm buys Inspirado Las Vegas apartments for more than $50M
NNC Apartment Ventures acquired the 252-unit Inspirado
A Las Vegas apartment complex has sold for more than $50 million.
Southern California real estate firm NNC Apartment Ventures acquired the 252-unit Inspirado, listing brokerage Cushman & Wakefield announced Thursday.
The northwest valley property, 6885 W. Lone Mountain Road, traded for almost $52.2 million, according to the news release.
Built in 2010, the complex was 95.6 percent occupied at the time of sale.
NNC co-founder John Nunn did not respond to requests for comment.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.