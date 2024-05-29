Firm chosen to design NBA-ready arena planned for north Strip

Las Vegas-based real estate development company LVXP announced Wednesday it has selected AECOM to carry out design and engineering services for the arena.

Construction site for the ALL NET Resort & Arena project south of the Sahara on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An architecture firm has been tapped to design the planned NBA-ready arena set to be paired with a resort on the north Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas-based real estate development company LVXP announced Wednesday that it has selected AECOM to carry out design and engineering services for the arena, planned to be constructed along with the tallest resort in the city on the former Wet ‘n Wild site on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Sahara Avenue.

The 27-acre site was where developers looked for years to build the failed All Net Arena project.

LVXP previously announced it hired architect Paul Steelman to design the resort-casino planned to accompany the arena.

“AECOM has set a new standard for arena architecture and development with the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California,” Nick Tomasino, chief construction officer of LVXP said in a statement. “Their addition to our exceptional team is a perfect match.”

The arena is planned to hold up to 20,000 seats, with plans to host sporting and entertainment events. The hotel is set to be the tallest in Las Vegas, with plans to feature 2,500 rooms. LVXP has yet to announce a projected price, sources of funding or the timeline for the latest arena-resort project envisioned for Las Vegas. The group previously said it hoped to break ground on the project at the end of the year, or in early 2025.

AECOM has experience working on multiple sports venues, including T-Mobile Arena, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Matt Crane, CEO of AECOM’s U.S. West region, said the firm is ready to work with LVXP to bring the venue to life.

“By leveraging our team of multidisciplinary experts, our innovative integrated delivery model, and leading-edge technology, we are well equipped to deliver this world-class facility that reflects the ambitious vision of LVXP,” Crane said in a statement.

